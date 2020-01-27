Ground Beef Sold in IN, IL, KY Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

Over 2,000 pounds of ground beef sold in several states, including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois is being recalled after the manufacturer received reports from consumers saying they found small pieces of plastic in the product.

Chicago-based Amity Packing Company Inc. announced the recall last Friday through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Food and Safety Inspection Services website. According to the recall notice, two consumers say they found "clear, thin pliable plastic" in the product.

The recall applies to the following ground beef only (as of now):

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products also have establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on them. Here's what the packages look like.

If you have this product in your freezer or refrigerator, obviously err on the side of caution and don't eat it. Either throw it out, or return it to where you bought it for an exchange or refund.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service]