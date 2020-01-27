The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation's student clothing resource, Hangers, has posted a call to action. They are asking the community to help them spread the word via social media and in person as they try to collect coats to fill their bins. Their goal? To make sure every student who visits Hangers in February has a coat to wear. Hangers is accepting new and gently used coats in sizes ranging from 6x to 2XL.

According to the EVSC Foundation website,

Hangers is a clothing resource committed to serving EVSC students in need by providing them every-day living essentials that would otherwise be unaffordable. By providing clothing, school supplies, and hygiene products, we strive to improve the self-esteem and confidence of each student served, and in turn, ensure greater student success and fulfillment.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can drop off your new or gently used coats at Hangers located inside the AIS Diamond Campus with the entrance off of Wedeking Avenue. Normal operating hours for Hangers are Monday-Thursday, 8:00 am-12:00 pm. They are closed on EVSC snow days and days off. For additional information or to make a monetary donation, visit the EVSC Foundation website.