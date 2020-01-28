Help Feed Families by Donating to The Evansville Rescue Mission
When you think about The Evansville Rescue Mission, you probably think they are just a homeless shelter for men. While they do operate a Residence Center, your ERM is also a source of meals for local families. The Evansville Rescue Mission opens it's doors to anyone that needs a meal 3 times a day, 7 days a week.
That is a huge undertaking, so volunteers are always needed. the ERM served close to 300,000 meals in 2019, and I can only imagine that the need will go up in 2020. The Evansville Rescue Mission relies on generous donations from a variety of sources. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, with no funding from the government, and not a United Way agency.
You can choose to make a monthly donation or a one-time donation by texting GENEROUS to 313131. You'll get a text message like this:
Click on the link in the text, and it will take you to a secure donation site.
If you're doing some online shopping today, you can make your purchase go even further by using Amazon. Go to www.smile.amazon.com and Amazon will donate .05% of your qualifying purchase to the nonprofit of your choice.