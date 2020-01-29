Did You Know About This Indiana Temporary License Plate Law?

Once you buy a vehicle, you are given a temporary license plate, but do you know where it is supposed to be legally displayed?

You'll see a lot of people tape them onto the inside of their rear windshield. This makes sense, right? It's paper, you want to keep it protected from rain, and it is still visible (most of the time). However, it is actually illegal to place a temporary license plate on your rear windshield in Indiana.

According to the Indiana BMV, "when receiving a temporary plate from a branch, use screws to attach it to your vehicle like a normal license plate. Displaying it in your back window is illegal."

So, if you're driving around with a temporary licence plate in your rear window, you might want to movie it down to where a license plate would normally go before you take your vehicle out for a drive.