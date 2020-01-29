Evansville Police Seeking Suspect in Robbery at Walmart Market [PHOTO]

The Evansville Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a suspect they say attempted to rob a customer at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Taylor Avenue in Evansville.

According to a press release provided by the Department, the suspect approached a woman around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th, showed his gun, and demanded she give him her purse. The release goes on to state the victim stood her ground and refused to hand anything over. Once he realized he wasn't going to get anything, the suspect fled the scene.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information that may help investigators identify and locate him, contact the Evansville Police Department's Detective Office at 812-436-7989.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]