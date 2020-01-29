Evansville Otters Hosting Player Tryout and Hiring Game Day Staff

The Evansville Otters are gearing up for the 25th season at Bosse Field, and they're giving all aspiring baseball players the opportunity to live out their dreams of playing pro ball with an open tryout on Saturday, March 21st.

Registration is open now for $75 per person, and can be done online, but space is limited to only 100 players. Representatives from both the Otters and the Joliet Slammers will be on hand scouting the participants.

In the event Mother Nature doesn't cooperate on the 21st, the tryout will take place the following day on Sunday, March 22nd. If the weather still doesn't want to play nice, the tryout will be moved indoors, however the team did not specify which facility, or the day.

For more information on the tryouts including lodging info, visit the Evansville Otters website.

The team isn't just looking for players to take the field, they're looking for "players" interested in working at the ball field on game days. They're currently accepting applications for a number of positions around the ballpark including "ushers, cooks, cashiers, runners, ticket sellers and takers, bartenders, and catering staff."

Applications are available for download through the Otters website. Completed applications can be e-mailed to Kyle Gogo at kgogo@evansvilleotters.com, or dropped off at the Otters office at Bosse Field Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Otters begin their 25th season on Saturday, May 2nd with an exhibition game against the newly renamed, Florence Y'alls (formerly the Florence Freedom).

[Source: Evansville Otters]