Evansville Otters Taking Gameday Staff Applications

If you're looking to score some extra cash, you can get a job with the Evansville Otters.

Bosse Field is one of the most historic sites in Evansville. It's one of the oldest ballparks in the United States. Not to mention it was used in the movie "A League of Their Own" back in the 90s. It's truly one of Evansville's biggest claims to fame. So how would you like to work there?

The Evansville Otters are now accepting applications for gameday staff for the 2021 season at Bosse Field. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for employment who is age 15 or older.

The Evansville Otters are looking to hire friendly employees for the 2021 season in the following areas:

Ushers

Cooks

Cashiers

Runners

Ticket Sellers and Takers

Bartenders

Catering Staff

Each job has its own duties that go along with it. You can see the job requirements and duties for each position by clicking here.

According to The Evansville Otters, the job benefits working for the Otters include:

Fun working environment in a historic ballpark

Uniform shirt is provided

Resume Builder

And more!

Applications are available online at evansvilleotters.com/employment and at the Otters front office at Bosse Field.

You're asked to submit applications to Kyle Gogo at kgogo@evansvilleotters.com (preferred – to limit in-person contact). Or you can mail your applications to Bosse Field at

ATTN: Kyle Gogo

Bosse Field

23 Don Mattingly Way

Evansville, IN 47711,

You can also drop off your application at the Evansville Otters Front Office. The Otters front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app