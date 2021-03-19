Evansville Otters Looking For Local Households To Host An Otters Player In 2021

The Evansville Otters 2021 season will be coming up very soon, but before then the Otters need your help.

The Evansville Otters are looking for individuals and households in the Evansville area that are interested in applying for the host family program which allows an Otters player to live at your house for the 2021 season.

Why do players need a host family?

According to the Evansville Otters news release:

When players decide to continue their baseball career in independent baseball, many travel from across the country to play in the Frontier League. This means that they are hours away from friends and family members. For this reason, when they arrive in Evansville, they look for a touch of home to make them feel welcome. One way the community “adopts” the players is by serving as host families during the season. Families provide housing, as well as a support system, for the player(s) they host.

So what are the requirements for one to take in an Otters player for the season?

Each player will need their own bedroom, however multiple players can share a bedroom if you choose to host more than one player. Host families and players are required to fill out a survey before they are matched so that the Otters can match players with the appropriate family. Once an application is reviewed by the organization, there will be in interview between potential host families and the Otters to make sure that they are a good fit for the program. The news release also says "participants in the host family program receive benefits as an expression of gratitude on behalf of the Evansville Otters for their support."

How long will you be hosting an Otters player in your home?

The Evansville Otters are asking families to take players for both the season and for the two-week Spring Training period, May 13 through May 27.The regular season starts May 27 and ends September 12. In the case of potential postseason play for the Evansville Otters, host families will be needed through late September.

If you are interested in becoming a host family and would like more information, visit evansvilleotters.com/host-families , or contact Brittany Skinner at (812) 435-8686 or via email at hostfamilies@evansvilleotters.com.

(Evansville Otters)

