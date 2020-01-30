Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Is Hiring For A Librarian

Ummm, hello DREAM JOB!

Reese Witherspoon is an icon. She is seriously goals for so many young women and even women in general. She has been acting and taking this world by storm since she was a child. As she has advanced through her career she has started several other businesses. One being her Book Club! If you love books you need to check her Book Club out and you have to apply for her "Book Club Librarian" position! Yes, you read that right. She is hiring! Who wouldn't want to work with and for her?

Here's how to enter: visit http://hello-sunshine.com/librarian and submit a 90-second video telling why you have what it takes to be the Reese's Book Club Librarian.