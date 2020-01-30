Senior Community Center (Shaped by FAITH)

Tiffanye Johnson says she has landed her dream job as the Program Manager at the Senior Community Center. She plans all of their FUN activities and trips, including their next trip to Egypt, for Seniors.

She refers to the Senior Community Center as the YMCA for older adults.

The Senior Community Center is a focal point for older adults to come together for services and activities that enhance their quality of life.

They offer a wide range of health, education, recreation and volunteer and other social interaction opportunities that enhance dignity, support independence, and encourage community involvement.

