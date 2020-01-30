We can't wait to see you at our annual Evansville Community Job Fair, today (1/30/20). It will be at the Holiday Inn Airport on Highway 41 North from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. We decided to do a little video, to show you a few things you should not do at the job fair. You're Welcome.

BWX Technologies Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc.’s (BWXT) mission to be a trusted provider of critical components and services to the United States government and commercial customers drives everything they do.

At Berry, we are extremely proud of our heritage. With roots as a small, hometown company based in Evansville Indiana, Berry has grown into a global, multi-billion-dollar publicly-traded corporation.

Be a part of the exciting opportunities and secure a 5-day work week with occasional Saturdays, bonuses, great vacation plan, full benefits, 401K matching and competitive starting pay.

Our store team members work in over 2,000 stores – and counting! Providing excellent guest service in a Positive, Polite, Professional and Proud manner is our daily focus.

Tropicana Evansville is a multi-million dollar entertainment complex located on the scenic banks of the Ohio River in southwestern Indiana.

Established in 2007, Southwestern Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates (Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, Inc., Hillcrest Youth Services, and Friends of Mental Health) are the largest providers of community-based mental healthcare in Southwestern Indiana.

There’s nothing cookie-cutter about Pizza Hut. Not our pizzas. Not our people. And definitely not the way we live life. Around here, we don’t settle for anything less than food we’re proud to serve.

Since 1995, PC Quest has served the Southwest Indiana Tri-State area servicing and selling computers and computer equipment with an emphasis on exceeding customer’s current and future needs.

Safety Medic LLC

The Safety Medic team is composed of paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMT), firefighters, and health care and safety professionals. We are also OSHA authorized Outreach trainers.

For 20 years, HireLevel has helped candidates discover and grow their careers by inventing a truly individualized approach to the job hunt.

The R. J. Corman companies are looking for quality individuals to fill available positions in railroad related service occupations. We offer competitive pay and benefits, on-the-job and classroom training, and unique assignments.

Comfort Keepers are always looking for others to join our team. If you have a passion for caring for others, they want to hear from you. They offer a competitive salary, paid time off, a flexible schedule, insurance options, a 401K, and a new sense of purpose.

Cintas leads the industry in supplying corporate identity uniform programs, providing entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services, and industrial carpet and tile cleaning.

At Trilogy, the employees are the backbone of everything they do. Everyone shares a passion for industry-leading excellence, service, and a fun work environment. Employees enjoy working together and serving our residents.

Vuteq is located on Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana (TMMI) property, although Vuteq is a separate entity from TMMI. They assemble the instrument panels (dashboards) and overhead systems, prepare glass for installation in windshields and windows, and sequentially pick parts for the Toyota Sienna Mini-Van, the Toyota Sequoia SUV, and the Toyota Highlander SUV.

Custom Staffing Services is your top of the line staffing agency specializing in general labor, clerical, industrial or mining employment in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The Arc of Evansville currently has full-time positions available to help you kick off the New Year. The Arc of Evansville offers generous paid time off, paid holidays, and a health insurance plan that includes the use of a free medical clinic immediately upon hire!

Compass offers a variety of developmental disabilities services funded by the Indiana Medicaid Waiver program, the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services, and private pay.

Anchor Industries is a team of professionals and craftspeople providing unparalleled service to our customers, partners and each other.

As an industry leader, Republic Services provides reliable and responsible recycling and waste disposal services for our 14 million customers.

At the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville, IN, they are working to change the way our community defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in the lives of local people every day.

Huck's is a company where you have an opportunity to be an owner. They are a 100% Employee Owned Company. It takes a special person to be an associate with Huck’s.

A nationwide network of business resources, extensive industry specialization and personalized service to deliver tailored solutions through a local team.

Ireland Home Based Services has worked in several Indiana counties providing quality home based services for over 20 years.

Help At Home

Help at Home and its family of companies are your trusted partner for care and support solutions that empower you and your loved ones to live life on your terms, whatever the age or needs.

ResCare

With more than 40 years of experience, ResCare offers daily living support services and in-home care, vocational training, job placement, pharmacy, rehab and behavioral health services for people of all ages and skill levels.

Brake Supply

At Brake Supply, they believe in providing a safe and pleasant workplace. They also believe in promoting a family-like culture, where team members enjoy working together and feel comfortable encouraging their friends to join their workforce.

Pilot Flying J

Whether it's a friendly smile or caring conversation, being a Pilot Flying J team member gives you the opportunity to make a difference for our guests.

T. J. Maxx

Style is never in short supply the more than 1,000 TJ Maxx stores. They all have different products, but the same commitment to the thrill of the find. From designers straight off the runway to statement jewelry, we offer exciting surprises that make the everyday a little more fun.

Tradesmen International

Tradesmen International is proud to be one of Associated Builders and Contractors’ National Strategic Partners.

Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh

Signature HealthCARE’s Urban facilities strive to offer programming that meets the needs and desires of the individuals we serve.