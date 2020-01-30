Mt. Vernon Police Seeking Suspect in Golf Cart Theft [PHOTOS]

Mt. Vernon Police and the owners of Carts, Parts, and More in Mt. Vernon are hoping you can help them identify and locate the person responsible for stealing three golf carts from the business earlier this week.

Surveillance photos shared by Mt. Vernon PD on Facebook show a large, extended cab pickup truck pulling onto the property and loading the carts onto an enclosed trailer the truck was towing when it arrived on the property.

With the exception of the photo showing the person loading one of the carts on to the trailer, none of the photos show the person driving the truck. However, Mt. Vernon PD and Carts, Parts, and More are hoping you know something about the truck or the trailer that may provide a lead to their identity and whereabouts.

If you have any information that could be helpful, call Mt. Vernon PD Detective Bohleber at 812-838-8705 or 812-838-1320.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department on Facebook]