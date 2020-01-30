Coronavirus Has Possibly Made It’s Way To Indiana

What is the Coronavirus?

According to WebMD, although most Coronaviruses is very common and usually not serious, some types are very serious. The virus causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, and/or upper throat.

How does the Coronavirus spread?

Most coronaviruses spread the same way as the cold. As infected people cough and sneeze on things you touch. Or by touching an infected person's hands or face.

What should you do to protect yourself from the Wuhan Coronavirus?

As of yet, there is no vaccine for the Coronavirus. To help prevent transmission of the virus, follow these tips.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

hand sanitizer. Keep your hands and fingers away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are infected.

[SOURCE: WebMD]