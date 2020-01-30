Man Buys Super Bowl Ad Thanking Vet School for Saving Dog’s Life

We know how devastating cancer is to us humans, but did you know that it is also the number one cause of illness and death in dogs, too? Fortunately, the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine is working to find cures for cancer. In fact, their research was able to give 7 year old Scout another chance at life.

Scout's owner, David MacNeil, had already lost 3 dogs to cancer. So, when something was wring with Scout, he sought out the best care possible. Scout was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, an aggressive cancer of blood vessel walls, and given about 1 month to live. Today, thanks to the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine, Scout's tumor has all but disappeared!

David is the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, a company with a hefty advertising budget. 6 Million dollars later, Scout will be starring in a Super Bowl commercial this Sunday, February 2, 2020.

“We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout’s story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there’s the potential to save millions of lives of all species.”

Scout is basically an old pro when it comes to making Super Bowl ads, he was in one last year, too.

Learn more about Scout's medical story in this video: