Super Bowl 2020: Restaurants In The Tri-State Offering Deals

Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, February 2nd. If you're looking to score some sweet deals on food for the game, here's everything you need to know.

Millions of people will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, while wining and dining on some awesome food. I will be one of those millions. While we all may disagree on who will win (Chiefs), we all can agree that you can't watch the big game without some delicious food.

Many national-chain restaurants in and around the Evansville area are now offering, or planning to offer, limited-time deals for the Super Bowl. I have those places conveniently listed all in one place just for you. No need to thank me, just pay it forward!

Here's what we know so far:

Applebee's: Applebee's is giving out 1.6 million free boneless wings for the Super Bowl. You can also get an additional 40 free wings by using the code "FREEWINGS" with any order of $40.

Auntie Anne's: The chain restaurant is offering its Game Day Pretzel Pack, which includes two pretzel buckets of any variety, along with 10 assorted dips and a free "Stadium Snack Holder." The deal is available through Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: If the game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings at all of its restaurants in the United States.

DiGiorno: If the game's score reaches 3-14 or 14-3 at any point, DiGiorno will tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza that is redeemable only on Pi Day (March 14). The offer ends as soon as the score changes.

Panda Express: Through Sunday, Panda Express is offering a $10 discount for anyone who orders a Family Feast. Use the code "SCOREBIG" at checkout to redeem the savings.

Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is an official sponsor of the NFL, and the restaurant is offering its Meat Lovers Pizza for 30 percent off from now until Super Bowl Sunday.

TGI Fridays: You can get a free order of wings or half rack of ribs on game day with any online order of at least $40 with the code CHAMPS. Also, you can get a free appetizer with online orders of $35 or more when you use the code KICKOFF.

Cici's Pizza: They're selling 3 large-topping pizzas through Feb. 2 when you carry out your order. And if $5 pizzas aren't enough of a deal for you, you can take 50% off desserts when you purchase any pizzas if you check out with promo code 80026.

Hooters: If the game goes into overtime, Hooters is giving out 6 free wings to anyone watching at one of their locations.

Red Lobster: Place an order through the Red Lobster website with code LOBSTER14 between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 and get 15% off.

McAlister's Deli: The day of the big game, fans can save $15 off $100 worth of catering from McAlister’s Deli. There's also the added bonus of being entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card using promo code BIGGAME2020.

MOD Pizza: Get MOD Pizza with DoorDash through February 2 and enjoy $0 delivery fees.

Hacienda: Get a party size bag of chips, 32 ounces of salsa, 16 ounces of Hacienda ranch, 12 ounces of our fresh made guacamole, and 12 ounces of your choice of cheese dip (White Cheese or CCQ) for $29.99. There's also a Chicken Wing Party Platter for $37.99. 50 Bone-in or Bone-less chicken wings with your choice of sauce and dipping sauce.

***If there are any deals that we missed, email me at travis@wkdq.com and will will update the post***.