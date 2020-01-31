Top 5 Super Bowl Half Time Shows

The Super Bowl Half Time Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year. In the past, it's been quite an honor to be asked to headline the show. This year, Jenifer Lopez and Shakira plan to rock Miami. Let's take a look at some of the past performances.

2017 - Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

2007 - Prince Performs “Purple Rain” During Downpour Super Bowl XLI

2014 - Super Bowl 48 Bruno Mars

1991 - New Kids on the Block Disclaimer: This is not the best performance, but notable, because it was the first time they featured a Pop act.

2018 - Justin Timberlake’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

