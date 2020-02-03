Chiefs Player Celebrates Big Win By Paying Pet Adoption Fees

Yes, this guy, the one doing snow angels in confetti after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last night (Sunday Feb. 2), I want to be like him. I loved the way he celebrated. he was childlike in his enthusiasm and pure joy of the moment. And, to top it off, he is going to give back.

He's not celebrating by going to Disney World. Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman, Derrick Nnadi is celebrating by doing something for others. Others of the furry kind.

Getty Images

If you weren't a Chiefs fan before now, this my change your mind. Derrick is paying the adoption fees for all the dogs currently available at KC Pet Project. He has actually been helping out pets who are looking for homes all season long though his foundation.