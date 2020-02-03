What’s Cookin’? Patty Millay’s Marry Me Chicken [RECIPE]

Return skillet to medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in thyme, red pepper flakes, chicken broth, and heavy cream. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in sundried tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Return chicken to skillet and spoon sauce all over the chicken breasts. Bake until chicken is cooked through -- about 15-18 minutes. Garnish with basil and grated parmesan cheese, if so desired.I serve this over egg noodles and pair it with grilled asparagus of fresh sautéed green beans. Delicious and presents like a million bucks!

