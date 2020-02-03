What’s Cookin’? Patty Millay’s Marry Me Chicken [RECIPE]

Patty Millay is back for another year of What's Cookin'? and she's celebrating Valentine's Day (and her own anniversary) with a recipe that you and your sweetie are going to LOVE! Patty's cooking up Marry Me Chicken.  Here's how to make it.

From Patty:

As today is our 18th wedding anniversary, my dish this month is Marry Me Chicken.  This is 30 minutes and one dish from start to finish.  So easy and economical that this should prompt a proposal on the spot.  Make sure you have a fresh manicure before serving!

MARRY ME CHICKEN

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
3-4 Large Chicken Breasts
Salt and Pepper
2 cloves Garlic (minced)
1 teaspoon Thyme
1 teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes (may add only 1/2 teaspoon for less spice)
1 1/2 cup Chicken Broth
1 cup Heavy Cream
3/4 cup Sundried Tomatoes (chopped)
1/4 - 1/2 cup Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese
Fresh Basil or Parsley for garnish

 

Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.  In a large oven-safe skillet (I used my cast iron skillet) heat oil over medium-high heat.  Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear until golden, about 4-5 minutes per side.  Transfer chicken to a plate.
Return skillet to medium heat.  Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in thyme, red pepper flakes, chicken broth, and heavy cream.  Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often.  Stir in sundried tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Return chicken to skillet and spoon sauce all over the chicken breasts.  Bake until chicken is cooked through -- about 15-18 minutes.  Garnish with basil and grated parmesan cheese, if so desired.I serve this over egg noodles and pair it with grilled asparagus of fresh sautéed green beans.  Delicious and presents like a million bucks!

Check the diamond before you accept the proposal - wink!

