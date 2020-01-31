Popular Super Bowl Game Foods in the Tri-State and the USA

Whether you’re hosting a Big Game party this Sunday or just watching the game with your family and friends, here’s some of the most popular Super Bowl Foods (recipes) in the Tri-State and beyond!

According to another study at Today.com, here's some popular SB foods:

(10) Ribs

(9) Buffalo Chicken Dip

(8) Football Cookies

(7) Spinach Artichoke Dip

(6) Pizza

(5) Beer Cocktails

(4) Pigs in Blanket

(3) Chili

(2) Guacamole

(1) Chicken Wings

Personally, I want to grill some wings this Sunday since the weather should be pretty decent. I'm also gonna make the #2 most popular SB food (Today.com) - my own homemade fresh guacamole with some tortilla chips, probably have a veggie tray, and who knows what else! lol. What will you be chowing down during the Big Game?

Have a great super weekend. Let's Go Chiefs!

Source: Today.com, Today in Sports on Twitter