Popular Super Bowl Game Foods in the Tri-State and the USA
Whether you’re hosting a Big Game party this Sunday or just watching the game with your family and friends, here’s some of the most popular Super Bowl Foods (recipes) in the Tri-State and beyond!
According to another study at Today.com, here's some popular SB foods:
- (10) Ribs
- (9) Buffalo Chicken Dip
- (8) Football Cookies
- (7) Spinach Artichoke Dip
- (6) Pizza
- (5) Beer Cocktails
- (4) Pigs in Blanket
- (3) Chili
- (2) Guacamole
- (1) Chicken Wings
Personally, I want to grill some wings this Sunday since the weather should be pretty decent. I'm also gonna make the #2 most popular SB food (Today.com) - my own homemade fresh guacamole with some tortilla chips, probably have a veggie tray, and who knows what else! lol. What will you be chowing down during the Big Game?
Have a great super weekend. Let's Go Chiefs!
Source: Today.com, Today in Sports on Twitter
