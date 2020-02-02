This area has an overpopulation of cats and one local organization is doing their part to help by hosting a spay & neuter clinic. Feline Fix is local non-profit group that focuses on Trap-Neuter-Return (also known as TNR) to humanely reducing feral/stray cat populations. The only money this organization receives is through donations and fundraisers. They are hosting a public vet spay/neuter clinic to help ensure everyone has access to affordable sterilization for the cats in their lives. The goal of the clinic is "to slow down and eventually stop the reproduction of community cats and offer a cost effective surgeries to friendly/owned kitties." The clinic will take place March 21st & 22nd, 2020. To schedule an appointment during the clinic you can visit Pub.vet.