Feline Fix Needs Live Trap Donations for Local TNR Program

Feline Fix is a trap neuter release program to help keep the feral car population in Vanderburgh and Warrick County down. They've got a big trapping event coming up and are needing live traps to help aid in catching feral cats.

There is a pet overpopulation issue both with dogs and cats. Shelters across the country are filled with homeless cats and dogs. One of the best way to help with the pet overpopulation crisis is by spaying and neutering your pets. Feline Fix is working to help fix the cat overpopulation problem in our own back yard. Feline fix is a non profit that works in Warrick and Vanderburgh county, they humanely trap feral, stray cats, get them fixed and vaccinated at VHS, then release the cats back where they were found.

This is a great way to help cut down the feral cat population in our community. Feline Fix has a big trapping event coming up in March where they're trying to get a larger volume of cats fixed. But they are in need of live traps to help catch the cats. If you can help by purchasing a trap to donate, contact Feline Fix via their Facebook page.

If you'd like to help Feline Fix by making a monetary donation, they really appreciate those too! You can make a monetary donation through their website, here. Or by stopping by their Hacienda giveback on February 11th at Hacienda on First Ave. Just make sure you have the coupon to show your server.