University of Southern Indiana Hosts Winter Volleyball Clinics

Volleyball is a blast to play, and it's great exercise too. Getting out of the court certainly wouldn't be a bad way to kill some time this month.

The University of Southern Indiana is giving young athletes a great opportunity to learn more about the game during a series of clinics this winter.

The clinics are open to students in 5-8 grade, regardless of their skill level. There are four more sessions being offered in February - you can choose one or all of them. The clinics are held on the USI campus and cost $40 per 2-hour session. Participating students will get coaching/instruction from current USI players and staff. Here are remaining dates and times:

Thursday, February 6th from 7p-9p

Saturday, February 8th from 9a-11a

Thursday, February 20th from 7p-9p

Saturday, February 22nd from 9a-11a

You can email USI assistant volleyball coach Bryan Bastuba or call him at (614)282-6556. See this flyer for the rest of the details.