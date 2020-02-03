Discovery Zone Is Making A Comeback This Month!

Attention all 80s and 90s kids, this is real life! Discovery Zone is returning February 2020!

I can not contain my excitement right now. For years, I have been saying that I'd love to see Discovery Zone make a comeback. This was THE place to go for birthday parties, and to simply have fun as a kid.

For those who don't remember, or are too young to have even heard of Discovery Zone, here's a quick refresher. Discovery Zone was chain of entertainment facilities featuring games, indoor mazes and tunnels, roller slides, climbing structures, ball pits, and arcade games. Discovery Zone filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1996, and by 2001, all locations were closed.

But now, a brand new Discovery Zone is opening in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 7th!

The new Discovery Zone will be located inside EastGate Mall and will feature everything we know and love about the original Discovery Zone of our childhood. However, by looking a the video below, it appears that foam pits have replaced the classic ball pits, and there's no sight of the fun, finger crushing and somewhat dangerous roller slide.

Cincinnati is just a short drive from the Tri-State, so I know there will be plenty of parents wanting to make the road trip to show their kids how they used to play back in the day. I know that I will be making the trip to check it out...I just hope they will let me in the tunnels (if I'm not too big to fit in them).

I truly hope that this is a success and they find their way back to Evansville. We have plenty of locations that would be perfect for a Discovery Zone. Not to mention that I know we all would love to have it here. Until then, we will just have to venture to Cincinnati to relive our childhood.

For more information on the new Discovery Zone, you can check out their Facebook page here.