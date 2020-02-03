After the big win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi celebrated by sponsoring the adoption fees for all of the dogs available for adoption on February 2nd and earlier at KC Pet Project, an organization whose purpose is

to facilitate the placement of homeless pets into suitable homes; to establish and maintain an animal shelter for Kansas City, MO; to maintain associated procedures which promote: the health and welfare of pets in our care, prevention of unplanned litters, pet retention and reunification of lost pets to their owners; to increase public safety by addressing issues related to irresponsible pet owners and dangerous animals. We are keenly focused on optimal lifesaving and creating a No Kill Community in the Kansas City Metro.

To view the adoptable dogs currently at the KC Pet Project visit their website.

Philanthropy is not something new to Nnadi. The Derrick Nnadi Foundation embodies giving. Their mission is "to cultivate positive change in people’s lives, inspire children and families through meaningful interactions, and assist those in need. Derrick’s father taught him at a young age that ‘As Nnadi’s we don’t receive, we give’ and The Derrick Nnadi Foundation embodies that mantra through all of the work that it does."