New Dating Show ‘Seniors Seeking Love’, Accepting Nominations

From the producers of 'The Bachelor', a dating show for Senior Citizens is now being cast.

If you are lover of 'The Bachelor' or 'The Bachelorette', you will be excited to know producers have been working on a new dating show. This one is a bit different though, it's for senior citizens. Yep, you read that right! If you or someone you know is 65 and older and looking for a committed relationship, you can nominate them (or yourself) to be on the new dating show 'Seniors Seeking Love'!

If you are are entering the golden years and want to spice up your life (or know someone who is), you can apply here!