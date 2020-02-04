Newburgh Mom Swears By the Marshmallow Coughing “Hack”

Everyone in my family has been struggling with a cough. It'a a cough that just seems to linger on forever. On Sunday my sister had a coughing attack at church so she went to the restroom and missed most of the mass.

One of my very favorite kids, Drew, has been suffering with a non-stop, horrid, house rattling, gagging, nasty coughing. I'm quoting his mom, Crystal. A friend of hers told her to give him some marshmallows to help stop the cough. What?!?! Marshmallows? No way.

Yes, way. Crystal posted on her FB page that she is a believer because Drew is sleeping quietly.



I guess there is something to it. After researching Marshmallows and cough, I found that Marshmallow Root can actually help you body in a lot of ways.

You can get marshmallows just about anywhere. Short on time? Try Target car side pick up!