Coors Light Reimbursing Adoption Fees for Dogs All Across the US

Coors Light has announces that they will be covering the fee to adopt a dog for people all across the country. The brand says they will reimburse up to $100 to cover adoption fees for 1,000 dogs across the country that are adopted now through February 21st. To take part in the offer, text COORS4k9 to 28130 and submit your adoption receipt. You do have to be over the age of 21 to participate in the offer.

[SOURCE: PennLive.com]