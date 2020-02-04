The 4th Annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk [Update]

You simply can't go through life without enjoying chocolate, right? In downtown Newburgh, you're invited to shop and eat chocolates during their 4th annual Chocolate Walk.

Beginning on Friday, February 7th and continuing through Saturday, February 8th, begin your journey at any participating retailer when they open their doors that day. For a $10 donation (cash only**), you'll receive a Chocolate Walk Bag along with a guide listing all participants. Then, let the fun begin - shop, eat chocolates, have lunch at any downtown restaurant, and shop again while collecting more chocolates! (Life doesn't get any better than this!)

This is a 2-day event so you can participate both days if you wish! At each participating location there will be a chocolate treat just for Chocolate Walk participants.

Don't miss a special February 7th Downtown Newburgh Nights – Chocolate Walk Edition. Many merchants will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

**Participating businesses can only accept cash for the Chocolate Walk bags. If you would like to use a card, we have created an online ticket for you to pay with card for the event. Online tickets can only be redeemed at the Historic Newburgh, Inc. office located at 333 State St, Unit B in Newburgh. This annual event benefits the Newburgh Area Food Pantry!

The Newburgh Chocolate Walk is sponsored by The Downtown Newburgh Business Collective and Historic Newburgh, Inc. Times of the event vary, but, most businesses will be opened 10 am - 5 pm.

For more information, check out Historic Newburgh, Inc. on Facebook or go to www.historicnewburgh.org. Here's the list of participating businesses: 2nd Chances

321 Vintage

Binding Thread

Bloom Flower Studeio

Chinno’s Hairdressing

Cleo's Baker

Edgewater Grille

ERA 1st Advantage Realty

Flutter

Historic Newburgh, Inc.

Honey Vinyl Music Studio

Honeysuckle Finds

Hooray! Children's Shoppe

Impulse Salon & Spa

Jennings St. Social

Joelle & Co.

K. Slade Studio

Mulberry Jeans Accents

Newburgh Museum

Pet Food Center

R4 Design

Rehabilitation & Performance Institute

Sixth & Zero

Stella's Finishing Touches

Sugar Fix

Sweet Emotions Soap

The Barefoot Cottage

The Hair Bar

The Refinery

The Tin Fish

Three Oaks Home

Water Lillies Boutique

Shop Local - Eat - Gather - and Enjoy!

Newburgh Chocolate Walk 2020; Historic Newburgh Inc.