The 4th Annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk [Update]
You simply can't go through life without enjoying chocolate, right? In downtown Newburgh, you're invited to shop and eat chocolates during their 4th annual Chocolate Walk.
Beginning on Friday, February 7th and continuing through Saturday, February 8th, begin your journey at any participating retailer when they open their doors that day. For a $10 donation (cash only**), you'll receive a Chocolate Walk Bag along with a guide listing all participants. Then, let the fun begin - shop, eat chocolates, have lunch at any downtown restaurant, and shop again while collecting more chocolates! (Life doesn't get any better than this!)
This is a 2-day event so you can participate both days if you wish! At each participating location there will be a chocolate treat just for Chocolate Walk participants.
Don't miss a special February 7th Downtown Newburgh Nights – Chocolate Walk Edition. Many merchants will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
**Participating businesses can only accept cash for the Chocolate Walk bags. If you would like to use a card, we have created an online ticket for you to pay with card for the event. Online tickets can only be redeemed at the Historic Newburgh, Inc. office located at 333 State St, Unit B in Newburgh. This annual event benefits the Newburgh Area Food Pantry!
The Newburgh Chocolate Walk is sponsored by The Downtown Newburgh Business Collective and Historic Newburgh, Inc. Times of the event vary, but, most businesses will be opened 10 am - 5 pm.
For more information, check out Historic Newburgh, Inc. on Facebook or go to www.historicnewburgh.org.
Here's the list of participating businesses:
- 2nd Chances
- 321 Vintage
- Binding Thread
- Bloom Flower Studeio
- Chinno’s Hairdressing
- Cleo's Baker
- Edgewater Grille
- ERA 1st Advantage Realty
- Flutter
- Historic Newburgh, Inc.
- Honey Vinyl Music Studio
- Honeysuckle Finds
- Hooray! Children's Shoppe
- Impulse Salon & Spa
- Jennings St. Social
- Joelle & Co.
- K. Slade Studio
- Mulberry Jeans Accents
- Newburgh Museum
- Pet Food Center
- R4 Design
- Rehabilitation & Performance Institute
- Sixth & Zero
- Stella's Finishing Touches
- Sugar Fix
- Sweet Emotions Soap
- The Barefoot Cottage
- The Hair Bar
- The Refinery
- The Tin Fish
- Three Oaks Home
- Water Lillies Boutique
Shop Local - Eat - Gather - and Enjoy!