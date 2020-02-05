Easterseals Monthly Dine Out Fundraiser Set for February 12th in Evansville

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center realized it wasn't always convenient for everyone to make it to their one day Dine Out event every March, so they've decided to hold one every month instead!

The monthly Dine Outs happen on the second Wednesday of each month. This month's will fall on February 12th, and will take place at both Siciliano Subs on Franklin Street and El Patron Mexican Restuarant in the North Park Shopping Center.

Siciliano Subs will donate 10% of your bill that day between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., while El Patron will donate 20% between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. No give back coupon is needed to participate, although you may want to mention the give back when ordering just to be safe.

Proceeds from the give back will help Easterseals continue their mission of assisting children and adults with disabilities.