Senior Shih Poo Needs Forever Home: Owner Moved to Assist Living

After my grandpa Reggie died, my Nana adopted a little Shih Tzu named Onyx. Onyx was like her little kid. They went on walks and kept each other company. I don't think we had a conversation where he didn't come up. Knowing how strong their connection was, and how much I love my own dog, I can't imagine what Sam and his owner are going through.

Sam is a 15 year old apricot Shih Poo whose owner is moving into an assisted living facility. This means that Sam needs a new forever home. It can't be just any home, though. He will need the love and care that a senior dog deserves. Here's their story from Wabash County Animal Shelter Buddies:

Sam was surrendered TODAY because his owner has to go to an assisted living facility TOMORROW. He was literally plucked off the couch in his home, and after tearful goodbyes, brought to the shelter. His owner called out after the volunteer, “Don’t let anyone hurt him.” We promise. We won’t.

Sam is a 19 pound apricot Shih poo. He is 15 years young. His eyes are clear and from what we can tell, his hearing seems good. He is up to date on all of his vaccinations and is heartworm negative. He does great with other dogs and ignores cats. He loves a good walk. He may need a refresher course in going potty outside, but with a schedule and someone able to let him in and out, he should pick it up again quickly.

Sam is obviously confused and not sure why he is where he is, but don’t count this guy out. He’s still got a lot of pep in his step and a lot of love to share. He could sure use a home willing to provide a warm lap for napping and a daily little bowl of his favorite food-chicken.

Sam Shih Poo Photo: Wabash County Animal Shelter Buddies

The first step in making Sam’s dream come true, and helping us keep our promise to his previous owner, is an approved adoption screening form. To obtain one, email us at wabashcountybuddies@outlook.com. You can also call the shelter at (618) 262-7109. Leave a message and a volunteer will get right back with you to arrange a meet and greet and you can fill one out in person.

We’ve got Sam’s back until his new people come along. Sam needs a hero, someone who can snuggle and cook chicken. Could that be you?