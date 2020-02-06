3 Ways to Become a Partner in Hope with St. Jude During Our Radiothon

The whole purpose of our annual St. Jude Radiothon is to encourage you to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue their fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases so patients like Olivia (pictured above) can grow up to live long, healthy lives, and be whatever they want to be. Fortunately, making the commitment to becoming a Partner in Hope is quick, easy, and can be done three different ways.

1. Call 1-800-372-4999

Over the two-day Radiothon, we transform our conference room into a St. Jude phone bank where volunteers eagerly wait for you to call and help you make the commitment. The call will only take a few minutes. To help ensure that, have a debit or credit card ready to go. The volunteer will need the number, expiration date, and CVV code on the back, along with your name, address, etc.

2. Online

If you're not keen on talking to an actual human being, you can still join the fight by becoming a Partner in Hope through the St. Jude website. Get started by clicking the banner below.

3. Text to Give

Let's say one of the patient stories you hear really touches you (which is the point with all of them you hear), and you decide you absolutely, positively MUST become a Partner in Hope right then and there, but you're not in front of a computer. No worries! Text the word JUDE to 626262 and join the fight through your phone (if you're driving at the time, find a parking lot to pull into first, please. #DontTextAndDrive).

Whichever way you choose, know that you're $20 a month donation (or more if you choose) will go a long way in helping pay for the life-saving research and treatment St. Jude is doing every single day. Plus, when you make that monthly commitment, they'll say thanks by sending you a "This Shirt Saves Lives" t-shirt, just like the one St. Jude Patient Kael is wearing below. It will be one of the coolest t-shirts you'll ever own.

ALSAC