Matthew’s Table (Shaped by FAITH)

Shaped by Faith guests this week are, Roger Chilton, co-founder of Friends of Sinners and Pastor at Matthew’s Table, along with Nick Martin also a Pastor at Matthew’s Table.

Friends of Sinners, is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills, transforming individuals into positive contributors to society.

Roger and Nick, both have a passion to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others and go where the Lord calls them to go. Matthew's Table was co-founded by Roger Chilton over three years ago and is growing in numbers.

Matthew's Table is a place of worship that meets weekly at the Senior Community Center in the west side of town. They started out with 40 people and the church has grown to over 300 members who come together to worship and are ready to help anyone in our community.

Both Roger and Nick talked about their congregation as the most giving people they have served with. They said over 90% of the members are ready at any moment to help and serve in any way that is needed.

Matthew's Table has outgrown the space at the Senior Community Center and is looking for a facility or building to use as their new location to accommodate the growing congregation.

If you know of any building or facility this is available, please contact Roger or Nick at Matthews Table.

We believe that God will provide a building and we are thanking God for His provision! To Him be the glory and honor forever and ever, Amen!