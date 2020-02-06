Jessicah and her father, Michael, came into the studio a few years ago to share Jessicah's story of overcoming Leukemia and the importance St. Jude plays on the lives of all of its patients.

Her story touched the lives of many who heard. St. Jude gives children the opportunity to live out their dreams. Jessicha is now mother and doing fantastic thanks to the wonderful work of St. Jude.

