The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, located in Memphis TN is the result of Danny Thomas making a promise. As a struggling young actor and comedian, Danny prayed to the Patron Saint of Lost Causes - St. Jude. He promised that if the saint would take care of him and his family, he would build a shrine in his honor.

In the coming years Danny became very successful. As comedian, singer, actor and producer, his career spanned five decades. He created and starred in one of the most successful and longest running television in the history, the Danny Thomas Show.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

When success came, Danny Thomas built that shrine he had promised, a hospital for sick children and their families, where they would be cared for regardless of race, religion or ability to pay, where no suffering child would EVER be turned away. And to this day, his children continue to keep that promise.

Greg Campbell

Take a look at the ultimate example of giving back....

Become a 'Partner in Hope' today by calling 1-800-372-4999 or text JUDE to 626262