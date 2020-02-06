Vaping has become an epidemic here in Indiana. It can jeopardize student's health, well being, and their future.

According to the Department of Education, "The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), today launched Indiana’s first-ever joint Vape Education and Prevention Training. With a focus on educators and the public, training opportunities will allow attendees to learn more about Indiana’s current vape epidemic, as well as provide resources for prevention."

State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick states, “Vaping among students today critically jeopardizes their health, well being, and future. We must provide schools resources and support to address this epidemic, and as a state leader I am proud to champion these efforts.” The goal is to create safe learning environments so students have a better life beyond high school.

According to the IDOE, "Training's will take place during the months of February and March, with individual sessions available for educators and members of the public. Each training opportunity will provide data related to youth vaping, address current vaping devices, offer discussion around model policies schools can institute to combat on-campus vaping, and review available educational and community resources."

The new training and environment IDOE and ISDH are creating coincides with Governor Holcomb’s Vape-Free Indiana initiative. According to State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.C., FACOG, “The number of Indiana youth who vape has increased more than 350 percent since 2012, which means thousands of young people are now becoming addicted to nicotine. By helping to educate parents, teachers and students about the risks of vaping, we can help prevent the next generation of smokers from developing and ensure that every Hoosier has the information needed to live the healthiest life possible.”

