I watched the trailer for Disney's new Dumbo movie, and I immediately wanted to cry. But why? The music in the very beginning of the trailer sounded so familiar to me. I realized that it's the same song that was used in a St. Jude video!

Ok, now watch the Dumbo trailer, and try not to cry!

Over the past 55 years, thanks to the tireless dedication of doctors from all over the world working around the clock, St. Jude has increased the survival rate of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (the most common form of childhood cancer), from a lowly four percent to an astounding��94-percent! And that's just one of many highlights being produced inside the labs at St. Jude.

What makes those results even more incredible is that it's all being done through public donations coming from Partners in Hope like me and hopefully you.

During our annual Radiothon today and tomorrow, you'll hear several stories of hope from families, patients, and employees of St. Jude. Some will have happy endings, others will not, and those may be hard to digest, but we strongly encourage you to listen closely to the words you hear, then pick up the phone and call 1-800-372-4999, text JUDE to 626262, or visit the St. Jude website to become a Partner in Hope and join the fight so there are more happy endings.