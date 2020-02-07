Puppies Abandoned In Henderson Park Are Looking For New Homes
A couple of days ago, a litter of puppies was found at Sandy Watkins Park in Henderson. These sweet little puppies were just let there. It infuriates me that someone would do that. Luckily, a man stopped and picked them up off the road and brought them to New Hope Animal Rescue, in Henderson.
Here is a closer look at these sweet babies who are ready for pre-adoption.
In the mean time, with so many puppies, supplies are needed. Help out by looking at their Amazon gift list and sending them some things they desperately need.
