Newburgh residents who have been chomping at the bit to have another option for Mexican food won't have to wait much longer as Salsarita's has announced the opening date for their new location on Highway 261.

The fast food chain, which has one location in Evansville and one in Owensboro, has announced the Newburgh store will officially open its doors on Monday, February 10th (2020) at 10:30 a.m. It will occupy the building that was once home to Integrity Motors next to Family Video just south of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection.

Local Facebook Page, Evansville 411 News was one of the first to announce the opening.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=salsarita%27s%20fresh%20mexican%20grill%20newburgh%20indiana&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Just like anytime a new restaurant opens in the Tri-State, I assume the new location will see a heavy amount of traffic for a while from residents.

[Source: Evansville 411 News]