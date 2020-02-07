Salsarita’s in Newburgh is officially open today - Friday, Feb. 7, 2020!

The new restaurant was supposed to open on Monday, (Feb. 10th) according to other online sources and initially was to open in November of last year, according to owner Mike Corino, who owns other locations here in the Tri-State area.

Salsarita’s is best-known for their fresh, homemade salsa and chips, slow-marinated and flame grilled meats, hand mashed guacamole, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, kids meals, bowls, salads, and more.

The Newburgh restaurant is located beside Family Video (Hwy 261 & 66 ). Here's the drive-through service at Salsarita's.

Salsarita’s Newburgh Drive Thru; credit Deb Turner

This is the third Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill in the Tri-State. The other locations include: 3910 E. Morgan Avenue in Evansville, and at 3500 Villa Point, in Owensboro. Residents in Newburgh can expect more of the same great quality as the other locations.