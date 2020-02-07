It Was HOTTER In Antarctica Than It Was In Evansville Yesterday

Antarctica reported its hottest temperature on record yesterday, and it was hotter there than it was in Evansville.

That's right. Evansville was actually COLDER than Antarctica yesterday. The record breaking high in Antarctica was 65 degrees.

Here in Evansville, we only reached a high of 38 degrees!

Can you believe that?? I guess Antartica got the early spring that the groundhog predicted, not us here in the Tri-State.

According to the New York Post, "Global warming driven by human activities has been blamed for Antarctica’s rising temperatures."