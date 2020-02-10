Vote for the Indianapolis Colt Summer Tour to Stop in Evansville

The 2019-2020 Colts season obviously didn't go the way fans had hoped. The retirement of Andrew Luck two weeks before the season started certainly didn't help. But, what's done is done, and its time to start looking ahead to next season with renewed hope that the team will find answers to some of the issues that kept them out of last season's playoffs.

Once the NFL Draft is all said and done in April, the team will turn their attention to firing up the hype train ahead of the 2020-2021 season. One of the cars on that train (how many train reference can I make?), is their Summer Tour which will see the team make a few stops across the state to get fans excited for what the new season may hold when it gets underway in September.

The tour includes players at each stop taking pictures, signing autographs, and talking with fans, along with a few Colts cheerleaders, their mobile Pro Shop, giveaways, and more. This year the team is giving fans the chance to help decide which cities they'll go to through online voting on their website, and Evansville is currently one of the cities on that list.

All you need to do is provide your name, an e-mail address, and your zip code, then pick Evansville, and hit submit. We're up against Rensselaer, and Portland. No offense to those cities, I'm sure they're just as deserving of a visit as we are, but we don't live there. We live here, so let's show the Colts some love and vote to have them stop by.