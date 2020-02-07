2020 St. Jude Radiothon Sets Donation Record

Our 2020 St. Jude Radiothon is in the books, and once again the compassion and generosity of the Tri-State was in full force yet again as we set a new record for donations!

When all was said and done, you joined the fight against childhood cancer to the tune of $117,435! Incredible! We can't thank you enough for your contributions. Our job is to simply deliver the message of St. Jude over the two-day Radiothon, ultimately it's up to you to call in and become a Partner in Hope, which clearly you did! Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!

Even though this year's Radiothon may be over, that doesn't mean you still can't become a Partner in Hope. Help save lives anytime by making your commitment to end childhood cancer with St. Jude by hitting the button below.