Owensboro Man Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week [Photos]

Saturday was a big day for Colt Walker of Owensboro. He was invited to walk the runway in a show during New York Fashion Week.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for Hakan Akkaya

Colt, who is in NYC pursuing a modeling career, got to cross this major milestone off his list. He was asked to model for the Hakan Akkaya show at Pier 59 Studios.

Here's a photo of Colt (3rd from the right) with other models in the show.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Hakan Akkaya

Colt's mom, Jennifer, is so proud of her son. She posted to social media- "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. So excited for this boy!”

I have known Colt since he was a kid. His mom and I played coed softball together for years and Colt was at the ball field pretty much every time we were. It's so impressive watching him pursue his dreams and make them come true. And he's doing it!

Colt is currently listed with BMG Models.