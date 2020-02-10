A Rescue Dog Can Deliver Roses to Your Sweetie on Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue...let rescue dogs save Valentine's day for you!

It Takes a Village is a nonprofit, no-kill facility, so they get really creative with their fundraising. This Friday, February 14, 2020 you have the chance to purchase roses for your sweetheart and have a sweet doggie from ITV will deliver them.

Click here to place your order

Honor the person you love this Valentine's Day while helping ITV with our Petals for Paws fundraiser. For $35, you can pick up a dozen roses in various colors, including a vase and a card wishing your loved one a Happy Valentine's Day. We have available red, white, pink, bi-color and yellow. The card will show your support for homeless animals, making the roses much more meaningful to your loved one. As an added bonus, an ITV Rescue rescue dog can deliver the roses to your loved one's home or office (Evansville or Newburgh) for $100 total, which includes the cost of the roses. Roses are handpicked, 16-18" stems with a bloom diameter of 2.5" - 3.5". Roses will be ready for pick up Wednesday, February 12 through Friday, February 14, 2020.