Five Things She Really Wants This Valentine’s Day
Flowers are cool, but they won't get you as many brownie points as some of these food related items.
Judging by the reaction these things get on Facebook, I'd say its safe to assume that she might really enjoy this things as a Valentine's Day gift. I'm no love guru, but I will be willing to bet that you can't go wrong with getting her any (or all) of these items for Valentine's Day.
1. Heart-Shaped Chick-fil-A Containers Full Of Chicken Minis, Nuggets, Or Cookies
2. A Bouquet Of Olive Garden Bread Sticks
3. Heart-Shaped Pizza From Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, or Pizza Hut
4. Heart-Shaped Box Filled With Cheddar Bay Biscuits From Red Lobster
5. Cream-Filled Heart-Shaped Donuts From Krispy Kreme
And if all else fails, you can't go wrong with a dozen tacos!
Enter your number to get our free mobile app