Send a VHS Cuddlegram for Valentine’s Day Featuring Sessions with a Puppy, Kitten, or Bunny

Surprise your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day with a Cuddlegram! Uh, what’s a Cuddlegram, you ask?

It’s a surprise cuddle session with a puppy, kitten, or bunny! And you also receive roses, a treat, and a card! Imagine the smile on her or his face holding an adorable, cuddly, soft animal - awww! It’s the 3rd Annual Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Cuddlegrams delivered to your sweetheart at home or at work on Friday, February 14th.

Cuddlegrams include:

30 minute cuddle session with a puppy, kitten, or bunny

Three red roses and a small sweet treat

Personalized card

Pricing for Cuddlegrams:

Puppygram - $100

Kittengram - $75

Bunnygram - $50

Purchase your Cuddlegrams before February 12th directly through the VHS Development Office Tuesday - Friday 10 am - 5 pm or call 812-426-2563 ext. 218 or email: Events@vhslifesaver.org.

Only a limited number of Cuddlegrams will be available based on the number of animals, so purchase yours asap! Payment is due at the time of purchase using cash, Visa, MasterCard, or Discover.

All Cuddlegrams will be delivered by VHS staff and volunteers and will be kept confidential to preserve the element of surprise. For an additional $25 fee, you can send a secret marriage or prom-proposal Cuddlegram.

MOST IMPORTANT: Before you purchase a Cuddlegram, be sure the recipient’s place of work allows animals on the premises. No refunds will be issued! (VHS members are insured and will take responsibility for messes.)

Cuddlegrams will only be delivered to the following locations - Vanderburgh county, Newburgh, Princeton, or Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Proceeds after expenses benefit the Vanderburgh Humane Society’s mission.

Please visit the VHS website for more information.