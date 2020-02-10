How to Win $100,000 in Fitness Equipment for Your School

Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky have teamed up with the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC) to give one school in their states the chance to win $100,000 worth of fitness equipment, and you can help make sure your school is the one that gets it.

The contest is part of the Councils' "Don't Quit!" program which is designed to promote regular physical activity in children, and is open to all public and public charter schools in each state. According to the NFGFC website in order for your school to qualify, "The majority of students need to be between the ages of 8-14 years," and "must have a room within the school's current infrastructure that is ready for equipment installation during the summer 2020."

The top three schools in each state will receive a state-of-the-art Fitness Center worth $100,000.

To enter, click on the button below to download your state's application form. Once the form is completed, e-mail it nominate@natgovfit.org. The deadline for entries is Friday, March 20th, 2020. Good luck!

[Source: National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils]