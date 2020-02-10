Here’s How You Can Help an Evansville Rescue Win a Grant

It Takes a Village in Evansville is needing help winning a grant, and helping them is super easy!

The Petco Foundation is looking to award rescues for their work, and they can receive up to a $10,000 grant! So how can you help It Takes a Village out?

If you've ever adopted a pet through ITV, post a photo of your pet on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Tag It Takes a Village and @Petcofoundation and use the hashtag #ShelterValentine. You have until Valentine's Day (this Friday) to submit your pet. Who know your pet could help ITV out, which would be such a cool way to give back to the rescue who helped your pet.

My dog George was adopted through It Takes A Village. I posted him on Twitter. ITV did a lot for him, when they received him, he had really bad mange. They treated him, and I'm so grateful that they helped my sweet guy out!

You can read more about the Petco Foundation Shelter Valentine's Day grant, here.