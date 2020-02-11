Some really cool things are happening at the Spencer County location of It Takes a Village. Let me tell you about Sudie. She is a 5 year old Chiweenie that was surrendered to the no-kill shelter, because she was pregnant, and the family she was given to wasn’t prepared for that.

On February 5, 2020 Sudie gave birth to 3 puppies, at her foster home. Huckelberry, Wyatt and Holiday were soon joined by 2 more half siblings. You see, that same day, ITV was contacted about 2 newborn kittens, whose mom was medically unable to care for them.

Fishsticks and Poe joined the litter, alongside the puppies. Sudie has fed and mothered the kittens just like they were her own, proving that family isn’t always blood. Family is family.

Sudie and her little family will be ready for adoption in a few months.

It Takes a Village

Tuesdays 12-5 pm

Wednesdays 12-7 pm

Thursdays 12-5 pm

Fridays 12-5 pm

Saturdays 10am-5 pm

1417 N. Stockwell Road

Evansville, Indiana 47715

info@itvrescue.org

812-909-1306 during business hours. After hours, you can leave a voicemail at 812-250-WAGS.