St. Louis Cardinals Announce $6 Flash Sale – Tuesday February 11, 2020

Baseball games are always fun to attend, but tickets are expensive! But, TODAY only, and only for 12 hours, the St. Louis Cardinals are offering $6 tickets!

It's here! Spring Training is here! Pitchers and Catchers officially report today and we're celebrating the return of Cardinals baseball with an unreal deal. Tuesday 2/11/2020 only, from 10 a.m. CT until 10 p.m. CT*, $6 tickets are available for all Monday through Thursday games (except Opening Day) in 2020! PLUS, every $6 ticket will include $6 in Cards Cash that can be used at that game! Catch great matchups against the Dodgers, Cubs, Nationals, Braves and many more!

Cards Cash is stored money loaded into the barcode of the ticket and can be used at any register in the ballpark including concession stands, kiosks and the Team Store.

*Offer only valid Tuesday, February 11th from 10 a.m. CT to 10 p.m. CT

Please Note: Cards Cash is only valid for the game that is listed on your ticket. Value is not transferable to other games.

-Limit 8 tickets per game, per customer

You'll want to have a few backup games in mind, because the most popular matchups, like the Cubs, go quickly.

Source:[MBL]

When you go, you'll want to check out the new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.